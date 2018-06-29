Six people are dead after a head-on collision Friday afternoon between two SUVs on Highway 4, north of Elrose, Sask.

Rosetown RCMP said that two adults and three children were found dead in one SUV, while the female driver of the other SUV also died in the collision.

Police said they are still notifying the next-of-kin, and will not be releasing the victims' names.

Collision reconstruction analysts are on the scene and traffic was expected to be restricted for several hours. People are advised to find alternate routes.

Elrose is located about 150 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.