Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Swift Current Broncos part ways with coach suspended for alleged inappropriate conduct

Devan Praught and the Swift Current Broncos are amicably splitting ways, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Team thanked Devan Praught for work during 2.5 seasons in role

CBC News ·
A close up of a person's hockey skates on ice.
The organization thanked Devan Praught for his work with the team. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos announced in a news release Wednesday that the team is moving on from its head coach.

Devan Praught spent more two seasons in the role.

The announcement comes after Praught was handed a five-game suspension for allegedly violating the WHL standards of conduct.

The team said in the announcement that the two parties had "mutually agreed to part ways."

"As an organization we would like to thank Devan for his all of his hard work during two-and-a-half seasons with the club and wish him all the best moving forward," said General Manager Chad Leslie in a news release.

For now, Teras McEwen is continuing on with the Broncos as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The news release says there would be no further comment at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now