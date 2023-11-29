Swift Current Broncos part ways with coach suspended for alleged inappropriate conduct

The Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos announced in a news release Wednesday that the team is moving on from its head coach.

Devan Praught spent more two seasons in the role.

The announcement comes after Praught was handed a five-game suspension for allegedly violating the WHL standards of conduct.

The team said in the announcement that the two parties had "mutually agreed to part ways."

"As an organization we would like to thank Devan for his all of his hard work during two-and-a-half seasons with the club and wish him all the best moving forward," said General Manager Chad Leslie in a news release.

For now, Teras McEwen is continuing on with the Broncos as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The news release says there would be no further comment at this time.