'He was such a sweetheart': Heartbroken pet owner asks hunters to be certain of target

A woman from rural Saskatchewan is reminding hunters to be sure of their target before shooting after having to put her dog down due to a bullet wound.

Lana Rakai's husband found their black Labrador retriever, Remi, lying in a ditch suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday.

Rakai, who's property is about 90 minutes north of Regina, says she isn't sure a hunter shot Remi by accident, mistaking her pet for a deer. Nevertheless, she is asking hunters to be cautious before shooting at something in the distance.

"If there's any doubt, then don't shoot. If you're not 100 per cent sure that it's a deer, don't shoot at it because it could be somebody else's pet," she said.

She says the dog liked to visit neighbouring farms once in a while, and figures he might have been shot while returning home.

Remi had to be euthanized due to the injuries he sustained.

"We had rescued him from another farmer in the spring," Rakai recalled. "He just wasn't around enough for the dog and we agreed to take him. [Remi] was such a sweetheart, just a big, slobbery, friendly guy, so it was such a shame that this happened to him."

Conservation officer offers advice

Conservation Officer Kevin Harrison says there are four main rules to follow when it comes to firearms safety.

"Assume every firearm is loaded, respect your firearm at all times, control your muzzle direction — make sure you're not pointing it at anything you don't wish to shoot or kill," Harrison said. "The other thing is keep your finger off the trigger until you're committed to the shot … and be sure of your target and beyond."

Harrison noted domesticated animals being shot by accident isn't unheard of in Saskatchewan.

He says RCMP typically investigate these cases, though in some instances conservation officers lend a hand to try to determine whether a hunter was involved.

Harrison encourages anyone who thinks they may have witnessed an offence or suspicious activity to call the Ministry of Environment's tipline.

Saskatchewan's Animal Protection Act 2018 protects animals from distress and abuses. According to the act, leaving an animal wounded, suffering, in pain or ill qualifies as distress.

Conviction under the act can result in a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to two years and a prohibition or restriction on owning animals.