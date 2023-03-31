Draydin Cyr is still getting used to his new title: Mr. Cyr.

But the 22-year-old teaching intern is comfortable at Mother Teresa Middle School (MTSM) in Regina.

He used to be a student there.

"I didn't know that I would be coming back here. But it's definitely been something that I've imagined or dreamt about," he said.

In fact, CBC News interviewed him at the school in 2013 — when he was just 13 years old — and he said he wanted to become a teacher and a coach.

"I can pass on to others my knowledge," the Grade 8 student said.

Draydin Cyr's mother enrolled the Grade 6 student in Mother Teresa Middle School when it first opened in north central Regina. He was part of the school's first Grade 8 graduating class in 2014. (Louise BigEagle/CBC)

At risk of dropping out

Cyr is finishing his education degree at the First Nations University of Canada. As part of his work experience, the Cree man from Pasqua First Nation is interning at his old middle school alongside the very teachers who inspired him to enter the profession.

"They really helped me set my life on a better path than the one I was headed down," he said.

His former teacher, Greg Rieder, remembers hearing about the path Cyr was on prior to enrolling at MTMS.

"In Grade 5, his attendance was horrendous. In fact, his mom talked about how she would go off to work and find out later on in the day that he hadn't gone to school again, and again, and again, and again," Rieder said.

Cyr was one of 16 Grade 6 students in the first class to enter MTMS when the independent, religious school opened in 2011.

WATCH | Mother Teresa Middle School opens in Regina (from 2011)

Mother Teresa School Duration 2:18 New Mother Teresa Middle School opens in Regina, Geoff Leo reports.

The school targets inner-city Regina kids, mostly Indigenous, in grades 6-8 who are at risk of dropping out. The school provides extra help to eliminate barriers, such as hunger and transportation, as well as special programs and mentoring to support students through to graduation.

The school receives some public funding, but relies mostly on grants and donations.

Fifteen out of 16 students in Cyr's class graduated from high school. Of those,10 enrolled in university, four entered a trade or certificate program and one opted for a job right after graduation.

In 2013, Grade Eight student Drayden Cyr wrestles with graduate support worker Ron Gonzales at Mother Teresa Middle School. (CBC)

Only Indigenous teacher

The staff at MTMS are excited to have Cyr back in the classroom.

"It really, actually, makes us all feel incredibly proud to know that we had an impact in this young man's life," Rieder said.

The middle school doesn't have any full-time certified teachers who are Indigenous, although it employs an Indigenous advisor who runs cultural activities.

Draydin Cyr, left, and his classmate Dylan Cyr-Yuzicappi (no relation, right) were both in the first Grade 8 graduating class at Mother Teresa Middle School (MTMS). They both attended Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, a private boarding school in Wilcox, Sask., and both are now finishing education degrees. Draydin is interning at MTMS and Dylan is interning at Scott Collegiate. They pose with MTMS executive director Curtis Kleisinger at their high school grad. (Submitted by Mother Teresa Middle School)

Studies show there's a shortage of Indigenous teachers in Saskatchewan and that training and employing more would create a "role model effect," when Indigenous teachers inspire their students to continue on with their education.

As a First Nations teaching intern, Cyr is already having an impact.

His student, Lucas Whitestar of Pasqua First Nation, says he appreciates having a Cree teacher who understands his culture, especially one who came through the same school as him.

"I kind of want to be like him, like teach kids and have a good time with kids and be, like, a social worker — help kids, help families out," Whitestar said.

A full-circle moment

Cyr said he still has a lot to learn about teaching. But he knows he has a lot to offer.

"The classroom piece is a part of it and trying to get them at grade level, or above, but more so, it's kind of the building of self-esteem and building of character," he said.

He's motivated by his own journey, and the teachers who helped him along the way.

"For me, I was thinking, 'How can I give back?' and 'How can I do that or be that person for more people?'"

