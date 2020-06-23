6-year-old's pizzas raising money to help feed other kids during COVID-19

This is a feature in the Good News Saskatchewan series. You can see all the stories at cbc.ca/lovesk.

It's a sunny day as six-year-old Hazel Booty-Davies and her parents Shaylee Booty and Tim Davies sit in their blue van with a cooler full of custom pizzas, each with an individual drawing on the box.

Booty-Davies's legs dangle as she sits patiently on the tailgate of the van with 'Chef Hazel' emblazened in gold sparkly letters on her black apron.

Pizza-making started out as a way to learn and eat up some time during quarantine. Now the family's pick-up pizza business is raising money for kids who don't have the same opportunities.

"I heard about some kids don't have any food," Hazel said.

She said she felt she should do something good to help.

"I will make pizza," Hazel decided.

Hazel Booty-Davies is 'Chef Hazel' with the blue van and making pizzas for charity. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The name The Blue Van came from a home project of Davies's. He restored a classic blue van that was around when he was a child.

Booty said that during a home lesson back in March, Booty-Davies was learning about the economic situations some kids live in.

"We were talking about kids in school and when the school stopped they weren't going to have healthy snacks," Booty said. "Hazel didn't realize that there were kids out there that didn't get healthy food all the time or access to it. She was a little shocked."

Booty-Davies asked her mom if when they started the Blue Van Restaurant, they could donate the money to "help all kids." Each month they set a goal and pick a charity. It's helping her learn about philanthropy and helping others.

"It's been fun. I mean she has a blast doing it," her dad said.

Doing the toppings and especially the cheese is Hazel Booty-Davies favourite part of making pizzas. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Davies, a former chef, said it takes about three days to make the pizzas, but Booty-Davies is interested and active every step of the way. He said it doesn't take many ingredients, so it's low cost to make and effective to donate the profits.

"I feel happy," Hazel said about seeing happy customers.

Shaylee Booty said her daughter Hazel Booty-Davies was shocked some kids didn't have access to the same food that she did. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Davies said that for now it's mainly family and close friends that are supporting the business venture.

"I figured Hazel's making pizzas and I think it's really sweet of her. So I'll pick up some pizzas," Annabel Bast, Hazel's older cousin, said.

Bast smiled and carefully picked up a couple of four cheese pizzas — each each featuring a drawing on the box from Hazel.

"This is such a sweet thing to do. Hazel is the most outgoing, friendliest little kid out there," Bast said. "I'm proud of Hazel for doing this for a good cause."

Hazel Booty-Davies and Annabel Bast are cousins. Bast stopped by to pick up her order of two pizzas from the blue van. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Davies said he hopes his daughter learns more about the less fortunate and keeps in mind that people with time and money should help those without.

"I just hope that people see this and become inspired and realize that it doesn't take much, it just takes a little effort and a little effort can do a lot of good."

Hazel said she also hopes to inspire other people and kids.

"I want people to start helping too," she said.

Each pizza is $15 and money from the first few batches will be donated to Regina Food For Learning. People can order from the blue van on Instagram.