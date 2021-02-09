Hayward defeats incumbent Barnhart for Municipalities of Sask. presidency

Naicam Mayor Rodger Hayward was elected as Municipalities of Saskatchewan president Monday, defeating former MoS president Gordon Barnhart, who recently came under fire for travelling to Hawaii during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hayward, who served as MoS vice-president of towns since 2012, beat the former lieutenant-governor 351 votes to Barnhart's 115 at a virtual conference.

Hayward says Barnhart's decision to travel to Hawaii in November had something to do with his election win on Monday.

"Absolutely, I think that played a part in it," Hayward said.

Former Municipalities of Saskatchewan president Gordon Barnhart has faced recent criticism for traveling to Hawaii during the pandemic. (CBC)

MoS — formerly known as the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association — represents Saskatchewan cities, towns and villages.

MoS went through a rebranding in February 2020 in order to broaden the association's appeal to its membership. That new name is not supported by the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, which advocates for rural areas in the province.

Hayward said members "have also seen our relationship with SARM kind of wither the last few years. And our members are pretty clear that they want that relationship built back up."

He says his first point of business as president of MoS will be to call the president of SARM.

"We're never going to agree on everything, but [the members] at least want us working with them," he said.

Hayward says he wants to unify villages, resort villagers, northern communities and cities. He says his call for unification seemed to strike a chord with MoS members.

"Getting us all together and working on advocacy that we need as municipalities to get through not only COVID for the next year or two, but just down the road," he said.

"I want to make sure our members are heard. We need to include them a lot more. Whether it's focus groups or just more collaboration with our members so that they feel they have the input on the direction we're going."

In February 2020, MoS brought forth a resolution deal with a proposed merger between what was then SUMA and SARM. The resolution said there was an opportunity to reduce costs and for the groups to avoid competing with each other in the future.

But in June 2020, SARM voted that it had no interest in SUMA and SARM amalgamating.

"Our rebranding caused a lot of issues with SARM ... And ultimately, it will be going back to our members to be voted on," Hayward said.

While the association is permitted to use the new name, it has not been officially changed from SUMA to MoS.

"The government has been very clear that until they see a vote from our members, they won't change legislation to allow us to change our name [officially]."

Barnhart did not reply to a request for comment.