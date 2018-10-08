'We need to get rolling': Sask. farmers stressed over harvest delays

It's been a less-than-ideal year for many farmers in Saskatchewan.

The cold and wet weather has kept many grain producers from harvesting like they usually would.

Rob Danychuk, who farms near Biggar, says he finally finished combining over 50 per cent of his crops on Thanksgiving Sunday.



"The last 30 per cent is damp, damp canola and wheat and it's going to be a real challenge to get it in condition to sell it," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning on Monday.

Danychuk said he has a grain dryer he's been using, but some farmers in his area haven't started harvest because they don't have that option.

Some are afraid they won't finish before winter snow settles in.

Waiting game

Danychuk said he needs two or three weeks without rain or snow in order to complete harvest.

"If we can get it off, it'll be good," he said. "If it stays there until spring, that will be a different story."

Scott Morvik farms near Eastend. He has about 1,200 acres — or 20 per cent of his crop — left but hasn't turned a wheel in three and a half weeks due to weather.

"Maybe tomorrow we might be able to get going again but the fields are really wet. I don't wait very well so it's not good," said Morvik.

Thanksgiving started out as a time of thanks. Often for a bountiful harvest. Many farmers across the province are holding off on that thanks. At least for now. Much of their crop is still sitting out in the field. And they're worried they may not get it off before the snow falls. 8:47

Morvik said his father went to check on one of his crops recently and ended up getting his half-ton truck stuck. It doesn't bode well for the soil condition.

"It's disheartening," Morvik said. "We were so close. If we'd have had another week, most people here would've been wrapped up."

"We need to get rolling."

-With files from CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning