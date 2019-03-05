'Gentle and awe-inspiring'; harp workshop strikes a chord for aspiring musicians

It's not your typical DIY project but two days of gluing, hammering and stringing turned into musical ingenuity at a Regina build-your-harp-workshop.

"I've loved the harp all my life and I've wanted to play it. Never in a million years thought I might be able to build one," said Mary Seiferling, one of four aspiring harpists that took part in the workshop.

"When I saw this workshop on a poster, I said, 'This is meant to be.'"

Mary Seiferling has never played the harp before but said she can't wait to take her new creation out into nature and play it, just for herself. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The workshop was taught by the Regina Symphony Orchestra's harpist Cecile Denis and was held at the University of Regina College Ave. Campus.

"The process of building their own harps, it's very, very special," Denis said. "It's precious because they bond with their [harp] kits from the very beginning."

Denis has loved the sound of the harp since she was a child, and started playing at a young age. She never thought about making one until seeing a concert at the University of Regina where students played on instruments made from recycled garbage.

"A light went on and I thought, 'We need to do this,'" Denis said.

The participants placed labels on the strings so they didn't get confused over which one was which. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I was so intrigued by that and what that would bring people if they were able to build their instrument and then play it."

She found a kit online and with permission of the designer, took it to a local Regina carpenter named Roland Lestage. He built the 22-sting frame with a wooden sound box.

"The 22-string is very whimsical," Denis said. "It's crystal-like sounds."

Aspiring harpists learned how to hammer, stain and string their own 22-string harp in Regina. The CBC's Heidi Atter stopped by to hear their hard work. 5:38

The group started by gluing together the wooden frame before staining it and leaving it overnight to dry. On the second day, they hammered in the eyelets for the strings and strung the instrument.

"The big advantage here for example is by the time people are done, they have installed 22 strings," Denis said. "If something breaks, they're independent. There's no stress involved. They've learned how to put their strings on."

Each harp has medal eyelets that protect the harp strings from the wood and the wood from the harp strings. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

​ Kyla Will (left) and Morgan Moats (right) helped each other in the building process. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Seiferling described the end product as "gentle and awe-inspiring," adding, "I just love the softness of the harp."

"I'm already bonded to my baby," she said while looking proudly at her partly strung harp.

Seiferling plans to take her harp into the woods, and play just for herself.

Kyla Will practices her newly strung harp as others finish gluing and start stringing their harps. (Heidi Atter/CBc)

Denis said more workshops will be happening in the future, including one on the last weekend of March.

"What starts happening, which is also what I want to do, is to build community around harp more and more," Denis said. "Everybody comes in and helps spontaneously. They want to help. They want to assist each person in a group and see the harp come to life.

"It's a whole community that comes together," she said. "It's so touching."