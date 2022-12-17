Happy Nun Café, beloved restaurant and music venue in Sask. village, destroyed by fire

A southeastern Saskatchewan community is mourning the loss of a treasured restaurant and music venue, after fire gutted the building Thursday night.

The Happy Nun Café in the village of Forget, about 150 kilometres southeast of Regina, was well-known for its generous servings of home-made food and as a popular stop for numerous artists from across the province and beyond.

"It's a tragic situation for our village. The building itself has been around forever," said Michele Amy, acting mayor of Forget — a tiny community with a population of 35, according to the latest census.

"We have people in our community who remember when the building was initially the town hall, and hosted all of the dances and was the hub of the community for many years," said Amy.

Pat Slater, the fire chief in the nearby community of Stoughton, said no one was inside the building and the cause is still under investigation, Discover Estevan reported on Friday.

The Stoughton-Tecumseh fire department responded to the fire at The Happy Nun Café on Thursday night. Owner Gayla Gilbertson was among the volunteer firefighters who fought the blaze, the acting mayor of Forget says. (The Happy Nun Café/Facebook)

Amy told CBC News she received a call from a nearby neighbour around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, asking if she saw something strange on Main Street.

"We looked out our window and my husband went out to check.… What looked like blowing snow off of the roof of the Happy Nun Café turned out to be smoke," she said.

Amy said they called 911 and she texted Happy Nun owner and chef Gayla Gilbertson, who arrived in 10 minutes.

Gilbertson and her husband, Leon, who is the village mayor, are also volunteer firefighters with the Stoughton-Tecumseh fire department, which provided support at the scene.

Amy said Gayla Gilbertson suited up and operated a hose herself in the effort, but the building was a "complete loss."

The remains of the Happy Nun after a fire destroyed the restaurant and music spot. (Michele Amy)

In a post on the Happy Nun Café Facebook page 24 hours later, Gilbertson thanked fire crews for their "seemingly endless efforts in the bitter cold to control the blaze and save what they could."

She added that they "literally saved" her late parents' ashes, which were inside the building.

"I don't know how I'll ever be able to express my gratitude," the post read. "The support, determination and willingness to let me continue to be part of the [firefighting] team while we worked to save [the building] will never be forgotten."

The post was accompanied by a video showing multiple photos of a completely burned interior.

Gilbertson said the café had been in the family for many years, and that she doesn't "really know how to process this right now."

An undated summertime photo of the Happy Nun Cafe in Forget. There were 'little bits and pieces of the history of Forget embedded in that building, which are no longer here,' says acting mayor Michele Amy. (The Happy Nun Cafe/Facebook)

According to the village's acting mayor, Gilbertson and her husband bought the building in 2018 from the surviving spouse of the previous owner. Katie Vinge, a 29-year-old up-and-coming chef, died tragically in a vehicle collision in March 2017.

The café was listed for sale at the time of blaze, said Amy.

Shannon Shakotko, a current village councillor, had also once owned the building with her husband, Don, said Amy. They were responsible for its renovation, and even gathered village artifacts that were also lost in the fire.

"In the Happy Nun Café were preserved pieces of the old convent and preserved pieces of the old Forget post office," she said.

"So there are little bits and pieces of the history of Forget embedded in that building, which are no longer here."

Musician remembers beloved venue

Amy said visitors to the Happy Nun Café were treated to "farm portions" of high-quality, home-made food in what she describes as an intimate and warm environment.

Gilbertson "wanted to make sure that nobody ever left hungry. Everything was made from scratch," she said.

"Gayla even baked the bread and buns," along with making "recipes from her grandmother's collection," said Amy.

The Happy Nun Café in Forget, Sask., was named the Saskatchewan Country Music Association venue of the year in 2022. (Chris Haynes/CBC)

The Happy Nun Café was a beloved live music venue in the province, even winning the Saskatchewan Country Music Association award for venue of the year for 2022.

Drummer Rick McBain played the venue many times, going back to 2005 with Saskatchewan Celtic band the Tilted Kilts. The group was set to play there next week.

"The whole village comes alive when there's an event out there. And the way the owners, Gayla and Leon, put their heart and soul into every event is unbelievable," McBain said.

"It's just the way the whole community comes together — something special."

WATCH | A Dec. 10, 2022, Facebook post shows Jack Semple performing at the Happy Nun:

McBain said the venue setup allowed bands to chat with the audience and share their stories. He told CBC News the loss will certainly be felt in the music community across and province and beyond.

"It's one less venue that we have available to us to play, and especially the way the Happy Nun loved to support and showcase local musicians," he said. "It's a big hit to the entire community out there."