Happy ending for Sask. puppies rescued from basement without food

Regina has rallied together for 11 puppies rescued from a basement.

CC RezQs Regina rescued the pups from a basement room where they had access to water but no food. They were contacted by the homeowner and given permission to enter the property.

The rescue was already bursting at the seams with intakes and trying to find fosters, so taking them in was going to be tough, said Stephanie Senger, the foster, adoption and vet care co-ordinator with CC Rez Qs.

"Our actual intention with picking them up and doing that post was that another rescue, maybe, anywhere, another province, somewhere would be able to step up and help us and take them in," she said.

The rescue made a post on Facebook saying, "While we want to keep every dog and puppy we rescue in our care, we are over capacity."

"We do not have the open foster homes required to keep this crew. We would need people to come forward immediately ready to take them in, and ready to work through the trauma these puppies have experienced."

That was Jan. 2. By Jan. 4, the rescue had received enough foster applications that it said it's likely all 11 puppies would be able to stay with the organization and be adopted out when they're ready.

"I think that they had a little bit of time left, but I'm really grateful we got them when we did, because I would have hated to see them in any worse condition, and going without food for puppies doesn't last very long," Senger said.

Local Regina businesses also stepped up to the call.

Dandy's Artisan Ice Cream posted on its Facebook that it would donate the proceeds from one flavour of ice cream per day for 11 days.