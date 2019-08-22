Police seek help ID'ing person with possible connection to Happy Charles

Three low-fidelity photos of an unidentified individual could hold clues in the disappearance of Happy Charles.

On Thursday, Prince Albert Police Service released the images and asked anyone with information about the person to contact investigators.

Charles was 42-years-old when she went missing more than two years ago. At the time of her disappearance, she had five children and two grandchildren.

She reportedly left her home in La Ronge to go to Prince Albert on April 1, 2017. ​She reportedly messaged her mom and told her she was at the Prince Albert Inn during the evening of April 2, 2017.

La Ronge's Happy Charles has been missing since April 3, 2017. (Kandis Riese)

Video footage shows Charles at Walmart in the city with her boyfriend the next day. She was last seen the same day walking alone by Kinsmen Park and Central Avenue just before midnight, according to Prince Albert Police Service.

Charles has a rose tattoo on her left hand and a scar on her left cheek. Police said she stands five feet one inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police released this photo and asked the public for help in identifying the individual pictured. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

People with information regarding the person in the photos provided by police — or about the whereabouts of Charles — are asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.​