Family of Happy Charles continues to hope; gathers for awareness walk in PA

It was an emotional day for the family of Happy Charles.

On Sunday, exactly five years after Charles went missing in Prince Albert, her mother and stepfather gathered with others for an awareness walk in the city where their loved one disappeared in 2017.

"We had lots of support," said Carson Poitras, Charles' stepfather, after the walk.

"A lot more people [came] than we anticipated."

The family was quite surprised by the number of people who came to the event, especially when they saw some children holding up signs saying 'Honk for Happy.'

Poitras estimates around 50 to 60 people gathered for the walk, showing that Charles has not been forgotten.

Prince Albert Police say they continue to actively investigate Happy Charles disappearance. Charles was last seen five years ago, in April 2017. (Provided by Prince Albert Police Service)

Regina Police say they continue to investigate

The walk started at Charles' last known location, in the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute/Kinsmen Park area, according to the Prince Albert Police Service.

Officers continue to actively investigate Charles' disappearance and to treat this case as a missing person investigation, said police in an email.

Some members of the force, including the police chief, attended the walk.

Charles' family hopes someone will come forward to share a tip about the whereabouts of their loved one.

"It's been a long journey and we're always hoping that we'll get some answers," said Poitras.

"One of the big things that stuck out on this walk was hope and never forgetting. We'll never forget our daughter, and we'll always make sure that people are aware of not only our daughter going missing, but other people going missing as well."

Happy Charles was last seen near the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute in 2017. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

More support needed

People whose loved-ones are missing need more support, added Poitras.

Charles' family hopes to set up a liaison office for families of missing Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.

When their daughter disappeared, they didn't know who to turn to or how to get search efforts for her off the ground.

"We need to make people more aware that there needs to be that support out there," he said.

"Even still today, there isn't much support for missing people."

Charles' mother, Regina Poitras, said she was grateful for the opportunity to meet Kevin Charles' mother during the walk on Sunday. The 16-year-old went missing 29 years ago.

Like Happy Charles, Kevin Charles also disappeared on April 3; however, more than two decades earlier — in 1993.

People gathered in Prince Albert on Sunday, April 3, 2022, for an awareness walk to remember Happy Charles and her disappearance five years ago. (Provided by Carson Poitras)

Carson Poitras wants people to never give up hope and to never forget those who went missing.

"Always love your children, no matter what," he said.

"You can't not love your children. Teach your children to stay safe. Teach your children to always stay in communication no matter what they're going through."

Regina Police Service ask anyone with information about Happy Charles' disappearance to contact police.

She is described as having brown hair and eyes, a scar on her left cheek, and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.