Happy birthday to me, for free!

How does this sound for a free birthday celebration?

A hearty breakfast at a restaurant followed by a mid-morning coffee or smoothie at the mall while picking up some makeup or skincare. A poutine and an old fashioned milkshake for lunch. For dinner, some nachos and pint of beer. Then a fun escape room experience to cap it all off.

It's true. You can get all of this without spending a dime.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about some of the unexpected freebies you can get for your birthday.

Deal Diva: Birthday Freebies Is there anything better than getting free things on your birthday? Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. She joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to tell us how you can celebrate on someone else's dime.

