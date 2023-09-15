Happy birthday to me, for free!
Birthdays are for celebrating, so why not go big and maximize your gifts by heading to local businesses that offer special birthday gifts and discounts on your big day?
The Deal Diva helps you score free food, drinks and other freebies to help celebrate your big day
How does this sound for a free birthday celebration?
A hearty breakfast at a restaurant followed by a mid-morning coffee or smoothie at the mall while picking up some makeup or skincare. A poutine and an old fashioned milkshake for lunch. For dinner, some nachos and pint of beer. Then a fun escape room experience to cap it all off.
It's true. You can get all of this without spending a dime.
Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about some of the unexpected freebies you can get for your birthday.
