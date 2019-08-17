Hammer-wielding suspect makes off with cash during robbery
Police were called to a business in the 500 block of University Park Drive on Friday night
Regina police are investigating a robbery after a alleged hammer-wielding suspect made off with cash from a business on Friday night.
Just before 11 p.m., police were called to a business in the 500 block of University Park Drive for a report of a robbery. There, it was reported that a man walked into the business, walked over to the counter and removed the cash till.
When a victim tried to intervene, the suspect threatened the employee with a large hammer and walked outside to a waiting vehicle. A second suspect was said to be waiting in the driver side of the vehicle as it drove away.
The victim was not injured during the robbery and the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say the man was wearing gloves, a black jacket and a grey mask covering the bottom of his face.
No description was available for the second suspect, but the vehicle they were said to be driving was a dark grey or black sedan with a loud muffler.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.
