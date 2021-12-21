Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Police, fire service investigating after human remains found in Regina home

A body was found after Regina Fire & Protective Services extinguished a fire at a home in the 1600 Block of Montreal St.

Investigators from Regina fire, Regina police and the provincial coroner service are now examining the scene.

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
Police say a body was found at the scene of a house fire in the 1600 Block of Montreal Street on Dec. 20, 2021. (Regina Fire/Twitter)

Investigators from the Regina Police Service and Regina Fire & Protective Services are probing the discovery of a body after a house fire on Monday. 

Regina Fire & Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire in the 1600 Block of Montreal Street at 5:23 a.m.

"Upon arrival, crews found the basement fully involved with fire," said Fire Chief Layne Jackson, in a press release. 

The fire was quickly brought under control and there was no damage to any surrounding structure. 

After firefighters entered the building to perform searches, human remains were discovered. 

Investigators remained on scene for much of Monday as they worked to determine the cause of the fire. 

Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have now joined the investigation. 

Once it is completed, more details will be released, investigators said.

