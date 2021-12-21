Police, fire service investigating after human remains found in Regina home

Investigators from the Regina Police Service and Regina Fire & Protective Services are probing the discovery of a body after a house fire on Monday.

Regina Fire & Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire in the 1600 Block of Montreal Street at 5:23 a.m.

"Upon arrival, crews found the basement fully involved with fire," said Fire Chief Layne Jackson, in a press release.

The fire was quickly brought under control and there was no damage to any surrounding structure.

After firefighters entered the building to perform searches, human remains were discovered.

Investigators remained on scene for much of Monday as they worked to determine the cause of the fire.

Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have now joined the investigation.

Once it is completed, more details will be released, investigators said.