This is an opinion piece by Maygen Kardash, a mom, wardrobe stylist and blogger in Saskatoon.

Halloween is coming up soon, and while there's still division about how wise it is to be trick-or-treating during COVID-19, I won't be squashing the tradition for my little pumpkins.

As a blogger and stay-at-home parent of two young children, aged two and five, a lot of my conversations have revolved around the big fright night that's creepin' on up.

Kids have given up so much. It's been necessary — and they've proven to be resilient — but wow, have they been living a different life.

Life has ranged from weird to creative to sad and back again. Masks on all day at school, no indoor playdates, many of them not hugging grandparents for months and "birthday parties" that are basically motorcades.

I can't wait until we see it all in the rearview mirror. We're not there yet, but Halloween promises a breath of fresh, normal, safe air.

Maygen Kardash's kids love going door-to-door on the spookiest day of the year. (Submitted by Maygen Kardash)

I know not everyone will be in the spirit this year. That's OK. Whether a family is protecting an immunocompromised member, COVID has come too close for comfort to take further risks, or they're just not comfortable with social interactions yet, some people who usually celebrate Halloween in a big way won't this year.

Let's be sure to remind our kids that although we're all sailing the same sea, not every boat is going to be helmed by Jack Sparrow. If a light is out, or a door goes unanswered, suck it up and move along, little vampires.

Our family's choice to participate this year wasn't made lightly. Let's face it, every parenting decision during this pandemic has been a total slog. Who to see? Whether to go back to school? Visiting the toy section?

I'm exhausted from trying to make the best decisions for the little people who assume I'm privy to some how-to-live manual, but once my husband and I agreed on letting the kids go out, it felt right. This is the one holiday celebrated mostly outdoors.

Hearing their little voices yell "trick or treat" at a door echoes right back to my own childhood. I see myself clad in costumes lovingly made by my mom (with enough room to fit overtop a snowsuit), running up walkways in the dark with my little brother, wondering what the next person will give us, hoping for that elusive full-sized chocolate bar.

It's all a page in that magical scrapbook of being a kid.

A young Maygen Kardash (left) and her daugther wear the same homemade Halloween costume, decades apart. (Submitted by Maygen Kardash)

Sure, it's not going to be exactly normal. I'll be using tongs to hand out candy. There'll be tape marks to remind kids to stay distanced from the group ahead. I'll be sanitizing my handrail and doorknob throughout the night. My whole little family will be masked.

But my porch light will be on.

I hope your little ones will ring the bell. I've got store-bought, wrapped treats with their name on it that they can dive right into — 72 hours later.