Half metre added to La Ronge dam to cope with water levels this year

Extra measures were needed to protect the dam at Lac La Ronge due to high water levels seen throughout the province's north.

In an interview with CBC News, Patrick Boyle, spokesperson for the Water Security Agency, said an extra half metre was added to the dam, located in the northeastern part of Lac La Ronge, earlier this year.

"The freeboard is getting eaten up, because the lake level's just so high," Boyle said.

"We've done some work to reinforce that and try to work some mitigation to raise that level another 0.5 metres."

He said the lake was expected to rise to where the top of the dam used to be before the addition.

Boyle said the hypothetical loss of the dam would add more water to an already flooded area but it could create issues for Stanley Mission and potentially increase water levels in the Sandy Bay area and beyond — which already hit peak levels earlier this month.

He said the Water Security Agency was in a fairly comfortable position with where the water around the dam was at but noted that depends on whether or not there is significant rainfall in the area.

Peak at Lac La Ronge forecasted within the week

In a release published on Friday, the agency said recent rainfall resulted in increases in inflows near Lac La Ronge but said those were receding.

The agency forecasted no significant rainfall over the next six days and expected a peak at Lac La Ronge to occur in the next week.

Boyle said the dam is being monitored daily by satellite cameras, and by staff on site to ensure there are no issues with the structure.

The extra half metre added to the dam is a mitigation effort for now and Boyle said the Water Security Agency would consider exploring other solutions in the long-term but some challenges exist.

"It's a difficult area to work in … it's very, very remote," he said. "We had to helicopter a lot of [the addition] work in."