Properties damaged by hail, tornado in southern Sask.

Environment Canada will be investigating two reports of tornadoes in southern Saskatchewan Monday evening.

These are the first tornadoes reported in the province since June 15.

One tornado was reported north of Glenbain and another south of Hodgeville, which are about 75 kilometres and 65 kilometres southeast of Swift Current respectively.

Photos and videos posted to social media on Monday night show significant damage. Environment Canada confirmed there was at least one tornado based on photos and video.

Eugene Zakaluzny owns a farm near Hodgeville. On Monday evening, he looked out a window and saw farm equipment flying.

"It happened so fast. I saw the fuel tanks going, I saw the half-ton going. By the time I looked out, the whole yard was cleaned," Zakaluzny said.

"Probably in a few minutes after that, there was hardly any wind."

Zakaluzny said grain bins were destroyed, combines and trucks were smashed, and everything in a shed was left in pieces.

"When the stuff all cleared, I knew it was a tornado because it had picked stuff up and carried it all over the yard," he said.

He said he's thankful that no one was hurt.

Eugene Zakaluzny says everything happened within just 30 seconds. (Trenton Zakaluzny)

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings Monday evening for much of the southern part of the province. There was a significant amount of hail in the Regina area, as well as areas near Kindersley.

According to Environment Canada, there were reports of golf ball-sized hail in Moose Jaw and ping-pong ball-sized hail near Kindersley.

Was so great to get a backyard chase today. I can’t remember if I’ve ever seen a storm put down that much hail for that many KMS ever. Drove through almost 146km of hail covered hwy’s in west central <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> especially late August <a href="https://t.co/1jPitt63AS">pic.twitter.com/1jPitt63AS</a> —@LostInSk

Bill McDonald lives in the South Hill neighbourhood of Moose Jaw and said the sound of the hailstones hitting the roof was like rifle shots being fired. The roof of McDonald's sunroom, which is made of supposedly hail resistant polycarbonate, was filled with small holes.

"I was thinking, is it ever nice to have home insurance? Because to replace this, it's going to be fairly expensive," he said.

McDonald said the storm hit his property at around 6:30 p.m. CST Monday night, and lasted for around 20 minutes.