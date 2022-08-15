Tennis ball-sized hail, storms leave damage throughout Sask.

The cleanup continues after severe thunderstorms and very large hail struck a wide swath of Saskatchewan this weekend.

Environment Canada received reports of storms and the ensuing damage from across central and east central areas on Saturday afternoon and evening. Southeast Saskatchewan, including the Regina region, saw storms Sunday night.

"At Barrier Lake [there was] a lot of cracked windshields due to the hail. At tennis ball-size, that's not surprising," Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, said in an interview Monday morning.

Hasell also noted that flooded roads were reported in Grenfell, potentially due to hail building up on catch basins and blocking the flow of water. A woman in Vonda said uprooted trees fell onto her car, and there were reports of downed trees, power lines and toppled grain bins in Wadena.

Hail nearly the size of a beer can was reported in Filmore, Saskatchewan during a series of severe thunderstorms across the province. (Submitted by Ashley Flynn)

Photos on social media show serious damage was reported in the Kelvington area on Saturday night, with the Co-Op gas bar's roof destroyed and grain bins tipped in multiple spots. Hasell noted that hail is likely the main culprit, but strong winds are also prominent in severe storms.

"We start describing severe thunderstorms with large hail, with hail starting at two centimetres across, which is nickel-sized," she explained.

"All those places that I listed just now got hail that was larger than that, so easily a scenario where damage could be caused."

The Co-Op facilities in Kelvington are part of the Prairie North Co-Op. Terry Tremblay, the general manager for Prairie North, confirmed that two facilities experienced damage in Kelvington.

The service centre's roof was "flipped" shortly after it closed for the night. Tremblay said no one was present and the store remains closed while the company is assessing the damage. The Home & Agro store saw two ready-to-move homes damaged and some grain bins rolled.

A severe thunderstorm with hail as big as tennis balls hit Barrier Lake, Sask., on Saturday night, damaging vehicle windshields, buildings and even the dock at the local resort. (Submitted by Mary Ann Jones)

As of Monday morning, Hasell said that Environment Canada had received no reports of tornadoes or plow winds, but she encouraged people to submit any reports of storms or damage. In addition to helping determine the size and severity of the storm, it can help predict how serious future storms may be as well.

Swimmers chased out of Barrier Lake

When the storm hit Saturday in Barrier Lake, about 60 kilometres northwest of Kelvington, the situation wasn't too bad at first.

Trina Malbeuf and her husband Jason have owned Barrier Lake Resort for five years, and Trina said it was a beautiful day until the clouds rolled in. A drop in temperature and increased wind turned into some rain and smaller hail, but it calmed down for a while, she said.

Plastic roofing at the Barrier Lake Resort was punched through by hailstones as big as tennis balls on Saturday night. (Submitted by Trina Malbeuf)

"Everybody thought it was over, then all of a sudden we heard bang, bang bang. We got more and more. We looked outside and there was everywhere from golf ball-sized to tennis ball-sized hailstones coming down. The lake was bouncing, everybody was running for cover," she said.

Trina said all things considered, the damage could have been worse. Many boats and vehicles had cracked or broken windshields. Vents and canopies on buildings and trailers were damaged as well, and the resort's heavy plastic dock even had holes punched through.

A vehicle windshield was damaged by hail stones as large as tennis balls at Barrier Lake, Saskatchewan, on Saturday. (Submitted by Anthony Luciano)

"One guy actually went to move his truck, to try and kind of hide it under the tree,s and he got hit in the head with a large stone. He said that definitely didn't feel very well, he cut himself and had a pretty big welt on his head," Trina added.

Jason noted that other long-term residents of the area said they had never seen hail of this size before.