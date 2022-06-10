Hail coats Regina area in white, sends cars into ditches

Hail came down near Grand Coulee, west of Regina, on Thursday, turning the area into a white winter wonderland — in June.

Drivers, though, were probably not so happy about the weather.

Regina Fire & Protective Services says crews were called at 3:55 p.m. due to multiple vehicles in the ditch near Grand Coulee.

Minor injuries were reported, the fire service said on Twitter just before 5 p.m., but crews had cleared the scene by that point.

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan reminded drivers to slow down in bad weather. (Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan)

Police officers were also out and about in the area, dealing with vehicles in the ditch.

There were no serious injuries to report, according to a social media post from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.

"Slow down in bad weather folks," said the service on Twitter. "Excess speed and/or bald tires can lead to hydroplaning which can lead to skidding."

Intense core of hail near sovereign <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> at 4:05 pm <a href="https://t.co/Jqs2w2pTzO">pic.twitter.com/Jqs2w2pTzO</a> —@LostInSk

The threat of more hail seems to be over in the region for now.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency had issued an advisory thunderstorm alert for southern Saskatchewan on Thursday evening, including the cities of Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Estevan.

The alert was updated at 7:42 p.m., saying the conditions were no longer favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

As of 8 p.m., Environment Canada had no weather warnings or watches in effect for Saskatchewan.