Extreme heat blasted parts of southern Saskatchewan on Saturday. That was followed up on Sunday by damaging hail storms.

After a very cool and soggy spring season Saskatchewan got a taste of summer only days from the solstice.

"Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s [C] over the southern portion of the province, and then combined with a little bit of humidity, it has made for a pretty hot day in the south," Desjardins said.

*This just in* We interrupt your cool & rainy weather for a hot & sunny weekend. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a><br><br>Hot temps & humidity will be a bit of a shock after a cool start to June. Stay hydrated & check in on loved ones.<br><br>Regularly scheduled cool and rainy weather will return after the weekend. <a href="https://t.co/Wl6I3nQmKD">pic.twitter.com/Wl6I3nQmKD</a> —@ECCCWeatherSK

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says 11 warm weather records were broken on Saturday.

Moose Jaw was the warmest reaching 35.9 C, breaking the previous record set in 1986 of 33.9 degrees. Regina wasn't too far off with a record temperature of 35.1 C, eclipsing the record from 1988 of 33.2 degrees.

In Assinboia the mercury rose to 34.6 C, squeaking past the 34.5 C set in 1986.

From cool temperatures and rain, to sunshine and intense heat. A heat warning is now in effect for portions of south and central Sask. <br><br>Temps in the 30 degree range tomorrow, and the mid-30s Saturday. Humidex values could hit the low 40s on Saturday as well <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/uxV5BMApX6">pic.twitter.com/uxV5BMApX6</a> —@EWilliams_CBC

Unlike this time last year when the heat dome started approaching the province, this blast of heat didn't last.

"Luckily, it's kind of a one-day heat event over the south," Desjardins said.

The heat wasn't the only concern.

"A severe thunderstorm went through the province this morning. We did receive reports of golf ball- and even an egg-sized hail," Desjardins said.

A band of severe thunderstorms that developed in Alberta began passing through the province,bringing heavy rain and reports of hail.

"The storm passed through Unity, Kindersley, the northwest region and into Meadow Lake," Desjardins said.

Thomas Frick, a storm chaser in Luseland, Sask., says he was tracking the storms in the morning and decided to jump in his truck for a mini-storm chase between Salvafor and Denzil.

"All of a sudden these big hailstones started falling out of the sky — about golf ball- and hen egg-sized hail," Frick said.

'The hail dented the top of my vehicle, it was really loud," Frick said. (Thomas Frick)

Frick says he immediately pulled over and stayed in his truck til the storm passed.

"It was a really loud noise," he said.

Frick says the hail did leave a dent on the rood of his truck but hasn't decided whether he will file an insurance claim.

"I might keep that mark, maybe just for a story," Frick said. "I heard some vehicles in Cactus Lake and Denzil got damaged. I heard that people's windows got smashed out in the area."

Got another photo from a different friend and this was taken at Reward Saskatchewan on the same storm system this morning. <a href="https://t.co/tzTKUT3ISM">pic.twitter.com/tzTKUT3ISM</a> —@gunjansinha2017

Other chasers were pelted with even bigger hail. Tennis ball-sized with spikes, sometimes referred to as "zombie hail," was reported in Reward.

Desjardins says they haven't received any reports of damage but encourage people to share information with them.

Desjardins says the storms moved north in the afternoon and continued into the evening.

According to data from ECCC, areas such as La Ronge got 11.4 mm of rain, Buffalo Narrows got 13.9 mm and Key Lake with 8.8 mm Saturday.

Desjardins says the focus for Sunday will be the southeast corner, with severe weather expected.

As for Frick and his next storm chase, "I always get excited when that kind of stuff happens."