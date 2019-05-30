Prairie inferno: Hague fire chief recounts blaze that went from bad to worse in minutes

Dane Friesen says it only took about ten minutes for a fire that started on a tandem semi hauling manure to spread across the road, threatening a nearby farm.

Friesen, fire chief of the Hague Fire Department, said the Wednesday wildfire burned silage, bales and housing for calves. It also caused "a massive tire fire" that emitted a lot of toxic smoke into the air.

"[The] truck had caught fire and then had started the stubble around it on fire, which turned out to start the bush on fire, the manure piles all on fire," Friesen said on Thursday.

"The fire then raced across the bush, and then skipped over the road, and then went into the farmer's yard where he stores all this feed for his cattle."

A fire like that only comes along once every five or so years, Friesen said.

The fire started about 3:37 p.m. CST yesterday. Friesen's crew from the town of Hague, located 45 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, got help from the province's emergency fire management team along with fire crews and residents from nearby communities.

When Friesen and his crew arrived on scene, there were about 600 straw bales on fire and three piles of silage just starting to burn.

He said the main focus when he arrived on scene was to save the feed. Friesen said the loss would be too great to the dairy farmer, or any farmer in that situation.

The fire was started around 3:30 p.m. CST and burned long into the night, never slowing down. (Hague Fire Department/Facebook)

"Right now, because the temperature is higher than humidity, so that means if you have any kind of fire right now, you're basically screwed," he said.

"Because it just it goes so fast."

The temperature was about 30 C with the relative humidity around 13 per cent. Wind gusts would have been between 41 to 31 kilometres per hour from when the fire started to when people arrived on scene. The gusts would keep up the pace as the day went on.

When Friesen's crew arrived on scene, others were already fighting the blaze.

Friesen said the support was huge. People from the area chipped in their own vehicles to battle the blaze.

"Without the community support, we would've been in trouble," he said.

They fought it through out the rest of the day and much of the night. Friesen and his crew were back at the department around 4 a.m.

No cattle or calves were harmed.

"I'm going on a three-hour nap and then I'm back to work, so it's tough," Friesen said Thursday morning.