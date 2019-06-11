Former Regina gymnastics coach arrested in B.C., charged with sex abuse of young gymnast from 2002 to 2008

A gymnastics coach working in B.C. has been accused of sexual offences involving a minor dating back to a past coaching job in Regina.

Marcel Dubroy, 68, of Smithers, B.C., faces five charges: sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, sexual interference, sexual exploitation position of trust and invitation to sexual touching.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed in Regina between Jan 1, 2002 and April 30, 2008, according to police.

Regina Police said when they interviewed Dubroy, he was still coaching young athletes in Smithers.

According to a Gymnastics Canada statement issued on May 21, 2019, Dubroy was provisionally suspended from coaching for alleged ethics violations. The decision was made in conjunction with an ongoing investigation by the Regina Police Service.

Regina police were first informed of the alleged offences by the Ottawa Police Service in November 2018. A 30-year-old woman reported that her gymnastics coach had allegedly, over a period of years, committed sexual offences against her, Regina police said.

Regina police requested a warrant and arrested Dubroy without incident.

He is expected to appear in court in Regina on July 17.