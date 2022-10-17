Gymnastics coach accused of sexual offences in Regina found not guilty

A B.C. gymnastics coach accused of committing sexual offences in Regina from 2002 to 2008 has been found not guilty on two counts.

Justice F.J. Kovach acquitted 71-year-old Marcel Dubroy in Regina's Court of King's Bench Friday on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation by sexual touching.

Dubroy of Smithers, B.C., initially faced five charges: two counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation by sexual touching, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Three of those were stayed at the beginning of September.

The crimes were alleged to have been committed in Regina between Jan. 1, 2002, and April 30, 2008, according to police.

Regina police were first informed of the alleged offences by the Ottawa Police Service in November 2018. A 30-year-old woman reported that her gymnastics coach had allegedly, over a period of years, committed sexual offences against her, Regina police said.

Regina Police said when they initially interviewed Dubroy, he was still coaching young athletes in Smithers.

According to a Gymnastics Canada statement issued on May 21, 2019, Dubroy was provisionally suspended from coaching for alleged ethics violations. The decision was made in conjunction with an ongoing investigation by the Regina Police Service.