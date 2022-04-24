Man waves down police with apparent gunshot wound, dies in hospital: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are investigating the death of a man who apparently waved down police to signal for help after he had been shot Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the 27-year-old man waved down a police officer at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and told him that he had been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South in the West Industrial area south of St. Paul's Hospital.

He was then transported to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. He later died of those injuries.

Officers from several enforcement agencies, including the serious assault unit and major crime section, are investigating the death.

Police said more details about the incident will be released when they are available.

Police also asked that anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers in Saskatoon.