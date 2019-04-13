Gunshot brings heavy Regina police presence to Montreal Street home

Regina police have a man in custody and said they recovered a gun after a report of a shot being fired.

In a release, police said they got a report of a gunshot Saturday in the 1600 block of Montreal St.

They identified a house and set up a perimeter, blocking traffic in both directions on Saskatchewan Drive.

Eventually they arrested a male and found a gun. The traffic restrictions were lifted around 2:45 p.m. CST.

No further details are available as the investigation is ongoing.