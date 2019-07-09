Skip to Main Content
Regina police asking public for information after theft of as many as 10 guns
Saskatchewan·New

Regina police asking public for information after theft of as many as 10 guns

Regina police are looking for information after as many as 10 guns were stolen from a utility trailer.

Guns stolen from trailer at a compound on 1400 block of Toronto Street

CBC News ·
Regina police say up to 10 guns have been stolen from a utility trailer and are asking the public for information. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police are looking for information after as many as 10 guns were stolen from a utility trailer.

The victim told police the theft happened between 5 p.m. CST on July 5 and 9 a.m. CST on July 8, according to a police news release.

Police said the initial report said the theft happened at a compound on the 1400 block of Toronto Street, where the victim had a locked utility trailer that contained personal items.

It appears the suspect, or suspects, broke into a gun locker inside the trailer and stole as many as 10 guns — including rifles and shotguns — the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|