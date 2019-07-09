Regina police asking public for information after theft of as many as 10 guns

Regina police are looking for information after as many as 10 guns were stolen from a utility trailer.

The victim told police the theft happened between 5 p.m. CST on July 5 and 9 a.m. CST on July 8, according to a police news release.

Police said the initial report said the theft happened at a compound on the 1400 block of Toronto Street, where the victim had a locked utility trailer that contained personal items.

It appears the suspect, or suspects, broke into a gun locker inside the trailer and stole as many as 10 guns — including rifles and shotguns — the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.