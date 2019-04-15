Guns, cash, 2 kilograms of meth seized in trafficking investigation

A traffic stop near North Battleford led police to seize two kilograms of meth and cash, while search warrants in Prince Albert yielded even more results for police.

The Sask. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which investigates organized crime, made the busts on April 9.

A lengthy investigation led to the traffic stop near North Battleford, where the meth and $1,000 in cash were seized.

Five search warrants were executed at the same time in Prince Albert and the surrounding area, which led to the seizure of two guns, ammunition, a money counter, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a cocaine-cutting agent.

Three people face charges related to the bust.