Gangs, drugs and gun violence behind increase in attempted murder charges in Regina

Drugs and gangs are fuelling the gun violence behind the 13 attempted murder charges laid in Regina during the first five months of 2019, according to the local police chief.

The most frequently found guns in Saskatchewan and Regina are long barrel guns like rifles, shotguns or sawed-off guns.

"Certainly, those that are involved in the drug trade or the gang life — which both are challenges for us in the city — the use of firearms is becoming very prevalent in that world," Chief Evan Bray told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Tuesday.

There were 13 attempted murder charges laid by the Regina Police Service from January to the end of May.

There were only three attempted murders during the same period last year, but that eventually got up to 20 attempted murders by the end of 2018, according to police statistics.

It's that gun violence that is causing concern for officers out on streets when they're interacting with people who may be armed, Bray said.

"So it's really about being aware of your surroundings, not putting yourself in a position where where you might be susceptible to to being in that," Bray said. "You know the gang life is driving this, for sure."