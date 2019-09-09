Gun pointed at man for refusing to buy garden tractor in Regina

A man came away unhurt after a gun was pointed at him for refusing to buy a garden tractor Sunday afternoon..

The bizarre incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

Police say a man drove into the area and unloaded a garden tractor from his truck.

He then demanded the 33-year-old victim buy the tractor.

When the man refused the suspect pointed a handgun at him.

The victim walked away from the suspect without incident.

The male suspect, who was not known to the victim, is described as being 5'10" with short brown hair. He was wearing dark sunglasses and a vest.

The suspect's vehicle is a late model blue, Ford F150 truck that's missing the tailgate.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.