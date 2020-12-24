Local crafter gifts homemade quilts to residents of Gull Lake Special Care Home

Residents at the Gull Lake Special Care Home will be having a cozy Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of a local crafter — they will all be receiving their own handmade quilt.

Cindy Logan, a farmer in Gull Lake, Sask., has been making these quilts since the summer.

The project started as she was trying to clear out some of the extra fabric from her sewing studio.

"It's so overwhelming, the amount of fabric I've collected over the years — I'm like a squirrel," she said. "So I have this abundance of fabric, and I said to myself one day, 'I have to do something with this, it's too much.'

"So I started pulling stuff out, stuff that had been there for years … and started cutting strips out of all this fabric and setting it aside into coordinating piles of colours."

Soon, Logan brought in her mom and teenage niece, as well as other friends and family members, to complete over thirty unique quilts.

Then came the question of what to do with all these quilts. Logan considered a few options, but decided that giving them to the local care home residents was the obvious choice.

Larson was inspired to give the quilts to care home residents after learning that some residents don't have family members, and don't receive gifts for Christmas. (Submitted by Cindy Larson)

"I have had family at the special care home in Gull Lake, and I had heard through the grapevine that there are some residents there that don't have family members and they don't receive gifts at Christmas," she said. "And so I thought it was a no-brainer — why wouldn't I give the quilts to them? Then they would have quilts, and they would feel loved."

And Logan made sure every resident would be getting their own quilt that they can take with them if they leave the Gull Lake Special Care Home, too.

"I wanted each resident to have their own, and I wanted it to go with them wherever," she said. "It doesn't matter to me whether they're there for a day or a year or ten years, I want the quilt to be theirs and I want them to have it."

For Logan, making and gifting these quilts is her way of bringing some warmth to what has been a challenging year for so many people, including many long-term care home residents.

"I know how I'm feeling when I'm wrapped in [a quilt], and I don't think there's any better feeling," she said. "It's pretty much a fabric hug. And especially this year, with everything that's been going on, it's been a difficult year. And if I could just bring a little bit of cheer to somebody, even if it's just one person, then that's what it's all about."