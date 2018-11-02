People who knew man involved in fatal crash say he was on 'path of destruction with alcohol'

The man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 1 moments before a fatal head-on crash had an alcohol problem, according to community members who say they knew him.

RCMP say the crash happened Monday night on Highway 1 just east of Tompkins, Sask. A vehicle was reported to have been driving on the wrong side of the highway and minutes minutes later police were called to a deadly crash.

Melanie Hughes, 27, was driving the other vehicle and her mother-in-law Lorretta Hughes, 62, was in the passenger seat. Both women died, but Melanie's baby Winston survived in the back seat.

Their deaths have devastated the community of Shaunavon.

The driver heading the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor, but it could be months before the toxicology results are ready.

Three people died after a head-on crash on Highway 1 near Tompkins, Sask. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The man in the other vehicle

Police identified the man only as a 66-year-old from Gull Lake, but community members say his name was Rick Rosell.

Rosell had an alcohol problem and liked to drink hard liquor often, according to Kimberley Countryman, whose home Rosell lived in.

"I told him when he moved in with us there was no hard alcohol … he'd try to sneak it in but I'd always catch him," she said via online messaging.

Countryman said Rosell moved in to her place a few months ago.

"He didn't have anywhere to go so my hubby and I took him in."

She said Rosell sometimes stayed sober and in those good moments he would eat and groom himself before going for coffee or a bike ride.

She said he told her he planned to buy a car.

"I knew that was not going to be a good thing," she said.

She said she was unable to be with him all the time, adding it was not her job to do so.

"The same day he had bought the car he got into that accident."

RCMP received a call about a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 1. Minutes later there were reports of a fatal crash near Tompkins, Sask. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Countryman said she had wondered why he didn't come home on Monday.

"I had talked to him that night and he said he was lost but could see lights and that he was stopped on the highway," she wrote.

"Then the sirens went off here in town and I had a very bad feeling and then I tried calling him again, but no answer," she said.

She learned about his death the next day.

"I was sad when they told me he had passed, but then I got mad at what he had done," she said.

"I can't believe what he did to that family. That is totally unacceptable. He's finally at peace and will never know what he has done."

Countryman said she had cared for him.

"People seen him as just a drunk. I (saw) more of him, especially when he'd tell his stories. I was thinking he was getting memory loss because of his drinking so heavily that he was repeating his stories but we'd listen to them anyways."

Allegations of a prior conviction

Kevin Irwin, another man from the community, said he had known Rosell for about six or seven years.

He, too, said Rosell bought a car on the day of the accident and it was off a man he knew.

"I said don't tell me. And he said yep … Rick went over there drunk and bought the car and took off in it."

Irwin said it seemed like Rosell had a severe alcohol problem.

He said he heard Rosell had been a talented welder but eventually he sold all that owned, including his welder.

"He just seemed like he was on a path of destruction with alcohol."

Debris litters the fields beside Highway 1 where three people died after a fatal head-on crash near Tompkins, Sask. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Irwin said he heard Rosell had been charged with impaired driving earlier in the year.

"He was leaving Tompkins, Saskatchewan, going toward -- well he was supposed to be going to Gull Lake but he ended up driving the wrong way down the Trans Canada highway all the way to Maple Creek and he got caught right at the junction," he said.

Irwin said Rosell's licence was suspended and that he had to pay a fine.

Neither SGI nor the RCMP would not confirm if the 66-year-old man from Gull Lake in the fatal crash had a suspended license at the time of the crash.

However, court documents show a 66-year-old Richard Perry Rosell from Gull Lake was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

The man was convicted and had his license suspended for one year.

The documents show the fine and surcharge were paid on September 28.