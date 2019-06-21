Don't share chocolates: guidelines for a safe pandemic Valentine's Day

The first and — let's be honest — hopefully last pandemic Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

Valentine's Day, like everything lately, will be a lot different this year. And the Saskatchewan government has released some recommendations, whether you're planning a date with someone special, having a Galentine's Day (Valentine's day for the gal friends only) or trying to spread some appreciation and spirit at work or in school.

According to the province, public health does not recommend sharing of gifts, chocolates or food in schools and at workplaces.

But there's nothing that says you can't give virtual Valentine's gifts. Write a poem and read it out loud, send Valentine's videos, emails and texts. COVID-19 doesn't have to dampen the day of love.

If you're sharing cards this Valentine's Day, the province says to put them aside for 24 hours before handling. (Travis Golby/CBC)

If you are sharing Valentine's Day with close friends or loved ones, public health recommends giving only individually-wrapped, unopened store-bought treats. Also, if you're sharing cards, the province says to put them aside for 24 hours before handling.

When if comes to going on a date, public health recommends that those who live in the same home stay in with some takeout.

For those who need to meet outside their same households, the province asks that they follow the current guidelines for restaurants, movies theatres and other venues.

All guidance regarding gathering sizes inside and outside the home remain in effect.