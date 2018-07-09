CBC files appeal to have GTH, Brightenview documents released

The CBC has filed an appeal seeking an order for the government to release documents related to the Global Transportation Hub's dealings with development company Brightenview.

CBC's iTeam requested the documents under the Freedom of information and Protection of Privacy Act. The government-owned GTH has previously cited the potential for "negative media attention" as a reason to withhold the documents.

The province's information and privacy commissioner, Ron Kruzeniski, recommended in April 2018 that the government release the documents or portions of the documents. The province is not mandated to comply as the privacy commissioner's findings are only recommendations.

Kruzeniski found that other than medical and personal information, no third party exemptions related to the documents in question exist.

The CBC argues in its appeal that the failure to release the documents "contravenes The Freedom of information and Protection of Privacy Act and is not justified by any of the exceptions provided in the Act."

Minister of Justice Don Morgan said earlier in the year that government officials had met with GTH officials to get the documents released.

CBC reached out to the GTH and Brightenview for comment.

The GTH provided a statement by email.

"We appreciate the advice and work of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC). We have worked very closely with OIPC over the past two years on over 100 information requests and a number of subsequent review reports and can assure you, we take our obligations to The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act very serious," the staement said.

"Given this matter is before the courts, we are unable to provide further comment."