Sask. grocery stores ramp up physical distancing measures amid COVID-19 concerns

Grocery stores across Saskatchewan are ramping up measures to enforce physical distancing among shoppers and employees, but one Regina resident says the current measures are still not enough.

Bonnie Balaski wants to see one-way aisles implemented in all grocery stores. She has been in self-isolation for two weeks and has not seen her family. She has only left her home to buy necessary supplies at grocery stores.

"All they keep saying is social distance … social distance ... but in the one place where we have to be together, it seems like it's just been left and looked over and I don't understand," Balaski said.

"Although they have the markers at the till … by the time you get up to the till and you're two meters apart from the people in front and behind you, you've already passed them in the aisles."

Lakeview Fine Foods in South Regina implemented one-way aisles last week. Balaski said it's the only store she's visited with that system so far.

In addition to one-way aisles, Lakeview Fine Foods limits the amount of people in the store at any one time, has extra employees on-staff working to enforce physical distancing guidelines and has installed screen shields at its tills. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

When customers walk up to the front doors, they are met by signs indicating that it's a one-way traffic zone. There are coloured arrows on the floor directing people how to go up and down the aisles.

"We figured it would be easy and safe ... so we thought we'd get ahead of the curve and get on it right away," said Charles Tooke, owner of Lakeview Fine Foods.

"We realized that the aisles are not that wide. When you have people coming in both directions, as they cross they are getting very close to one another."

Tooke says customers have been happy to comply with the new arrangement.

"We've noticed that most people are pretty respectful of it and are kind of following without much enforcement … it really hasn't been a problem yet ... Everybody has understood the need for it," said Tooke.

More to come

Loblaws said in a statement it will pilot one-way lane traffic in some of its stores, including Your Independent Grocer locations, by the end of the week.

Balaski said she is happy to see the company taking physical distancing in aisles seriously.

"I wish it wouldn't take them until the end of the week, but I understand how busy they are … I'm hoping once one store will do it, the rest will follow."

Coloured arrows on the floor direct people on how to go up and down the aisles at Lakeview Fine Foods. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Like Loblaws stores, Lakeview Fine Foods limits the amount of people in the store at any one time, has extra employees on-staff working to enforce physical distancing guidelines and has installed screen shields at its tills.

Tooke says his grocery store will be flexible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"We're open to doing more if there's more that needs to be done. But right now it feels like we're kind of striking the right balance so far."

Online shopping

An increasing amount of Saskatchewan residents have begun ordering groceries online, as indicated by lengthened wait periods. Some stores, such as Real Canadian Superstores in Regina, are showing pick-up times ranging from three days to a week after the order placement date, depending on the size of the order.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saskatchwan, one-day wait periods were common.

Loblaws said it has reduced its store hours for both it's grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies across Canada to provide employees with more time to restock shelves, sanitize and rest.