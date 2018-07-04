7-Eleven closure in Regina's North Central makes food desert even more barren

North Central Regina has been without a major grocery store for 18 years, since the Superstore on Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street shut its doors in 2000.

Now the sudden closure last week of a 7-Eleven store is making it even harder for people in the area to conveniently get food, according to community members.

"It's a little bit disappointing, that is one venue for people to find things like milk and some other groceries," said Murray Giesbrecht, executive director of the North Central Community Association.

"We're talking about a population of about 11,000 people, so that's the size of a city like Weyburn. Getting around this community can be quite challenging. There are people that are reliant on bikes for transportation or just on foot."

Giesbrecht said if he could pick one thing for the neighbourhood it would be an anchor grocery store.

"It would ensure that people have healthy food options, more affordable food options," he said.

"Purchasing groceries even at convenience stores is a little more costly but it would also be a bit of an economic stimulus into the community it would provide jobs for people as well."

One possible location for a new grocery store is the now vacant area where Taylor Field once stood. Giesbrecht said that would be an "excellent location" and would be easy for the community to access.

This is where Taylor Field once stood. The city says the site could be home to a grocery store but the development plan is not far along. (CBC)

The City of Regina said grocery stores will be considered in development of two areas near downtown.

"When long-term planning for the Taylor Field Neighbourhood begins a grocery store likely will be considered. A grocery store will likely be part of the plans for the Railyard Renewal Project which is further along in the planning process than the Taylor Field Neighbourhood," the city said in a statement to CBC.

Community garden use encouraged

The community association has set up four gardens in the neighbourhood in order to help those in the community access fresh food.

This is the community garden at the mâmawêyatitân centre. It is one of four operated by the North Central Community Association. (CBC)

Community members can contact the association to harvest the vegetables that have been planted.

7-Eleven closures in Saskatchewan

The 7-Eleven location on Dewdney Avenue in Regina is not the only store to suddenly close in recent days. The Albert Street North location has also been boarded up, as have the 7-Eleven locations on Broadway Avenue and 22nd Street West in Saskatoon.

7-Eleven did not explain the reason behind the recent closures but said this through a spokesman, "As part of our store optimization processes, 7-Eleven Canada regularly opens and closes its locations. Most recently, we opened a new store at 279 Kensington Blvd. in Saskatoon."