Final Greyhound bus rolls through Regina

Bonnie Farrell drove with Greyhound for 18 years. Tuesday was her last day.

Greyhound is ceasing service in Western Canada on Wednesday. Farrell said she is trying to stay positive. When asked what it's going to mean to her to let it all go, she said she didn't think she could say without crying.

"At first, you're a little upset and then you come to realize it's out of your control," she said.

"They did they best that they could do to stay here, I mean they cut runs and they cut back and they cut back until there's nothing left to cut back."

Passengers in limbo

Mcintosh said she feels bad for people who will have to find another way to travel for medical reasons. (SRC)

Honora Mcintosh used Greyhound twice a month for work. The company she works for will now fly her places she needs to go, but she said she feels bad for other passengers who may not have that option.

"I thought something was going to happen. I thought somebody was going to step in and take over but no such luck," she said.

Another rider said they used the bus once a year to come home to Regina from Vancouver. They said they did not like to fly.

"It's kind of surreal that it's going to be over," they said. "It's a little emotional."

Farrell said the passengers she has talked to are upset. She said she gets at least 15 passengers a day asking her about other options.

"They've been asking us constantly who will be taking over for Greyhound and we have not been approached by anyone with any kind of information that we could pass on to our passengers."

Bonnie Farrell is looking for a new job. (SRC)

While Farrell is looking for a job another driver, Lily Khattab, is following the business to Ottawa.

"I love Greyhound, I love driving this bus, I love picking up passengers, I love my job," she said. She has been with the company four years.

She said the job has given her the opportunity to see the country.

"It's been wonderful."

Bonnie Farrell (left) and Lily Khattab (right). (SRC)

With files from Raluca Tomulescu and Ici Saskatchewan