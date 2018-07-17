Musician who toured using Greyhound faces uncertain future after route closures

When Orit Shimoni told another musician she wanted to tour full-time without the use of a car, her confidante told her it couldn't be done.

But Shimoni wanted to find a way — and she did.

"I thought 'there's gotta be a way' and that way turned out to be the Greyhound," she said.

"It was a really amazing thing for me."

She described the touring via bus process as "pretty brutal but kind of triumphant at the same time."

"I travel with my guitar and a suitcase, but a heavy suitcase because it's full of CDs that I'm hoping to sell on the way," she said.

"I felt very proud of being able to figure out a way to do it independently."

By travelling exclusively on the Greyhound, Shimoni got to know the demographic pretty well. She said she's concerned for those people now that the routes in Western Canada are closing.

Come rain, shine, or blizzard

Shimoni said she was able to make trips in any sort of weather — even through harsh Saskatchewan winters — because of the dependability of the Greyhound busses.

"When flights get cancelled or cars can't go through, the Greyhound plows on no matter what. It might be a bit late, but it goes," she said.

Shimoni said she is concerned about how people who used the Greyhound a lot will get around after it stops running in Western Canada. (Submitted by Orit Shimoni)

Due to the nature of her career, Shimoni spends a lot of time on the road and as a guest in the homes of others. She said her time on the bus was time for her to be alone and process everything.

"There's just tons of conversation to be had at shows or in peoples' homes and so the hours on the Greyhound for me were the time I had to process that and to just reflect on where I've been and plan where I'm going," she said.

Soon, all of that will be gone.

Uncertain future

Besides being a performer on VIA Rail, whose only stop in Saskatchewan is in Saskatoon, Shimoni basically doesn't have another way of travelling west.

"How I'm going to get around in any other parts of Saskatchewan, I'm really going to be dependent on finding drivers or other musicians to do the shows with and financially I'm really not sure what that's going to look like."

Greyhound Canada will cease operations in Western Canada at the end of October.