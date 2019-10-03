Tickets for 2020 Grey Cup in Regina to cost $110 to $475

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced ticket pricing for the 2020 Grey Cup Thursday — the first CFL championship game to be hosted at the new Mosaic Stadium.

Fans can choose from nine different seating sections, ranging in price from $110 to $475.

Layout of pricing for each section for the 2020 Grey Cup. The pricing includes a new 'Emerald' section located near centre-field. (Saskatchewan Roughriders)

The top end of that price range includes what the football club dubs "Emerald" sections — four sections in the lower bowl near centre-field.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Riders chief brand officer Anthony Partipilo said season ticket holders would get priority access to Grey Cup tickets. They can purchase them and also renew their season tickets for the 2020 season starting Thursday.

Non-season ticket holders can start purchasing tickets on Jun. 16. The game will be played on Nov. 22.

Expansion would cause congestion: Riders

Partipilo said the Riders considered expanding the stadium to 40,000 seats from 33,350, but ultimately decided against it because it would have congested the concourse.

"It would have caused our fan experience to suffer," said Partipilo. "It would have resulted in much longer wait times and lineups at concessions and for bathrooms."

The organization is, however, planning on expanding the popular Pil Country zone — the standing section at the south endzone. The section currently has a capacity of around 1,300 people. Capacity will be increased by about 1,000 people by adding a section on the south concourse in front of the MaxTron video screen. Partipilo said this won't tie up traffic.

Saskatchewan Roughriders chief brand ambassador Anthony Partipilo says the Riders thought about expanding seating in Mosaic Stadium to 40,000 for the Grey Cup game, but decided against it because it would cause congestion on the concourse. (Kirk Fraser/CBC )

"We have a really good pathway around the back," he said, noting the team put a stage on the same concourse for their concert series during games this summer.

Partipilo said the club is also considering viewing party areas for fans who aren't able to snag a ticket to the game if it sells out.

Consultation with other teams

Partipilo said the Riders worked with other CFL teams, such as the Calgary Stampeders, to get feedback on their Grey Cup ideas.

"They were able to give us some really great guidelines and tips on what we could do better or how we could perhaps improve things."

That includes the Grey Cup Festival, which will take place at the stadium the week leading up to the game.

Events — which will be released at a later time — will take place both outside and inside the stadium, something Partipilo said will help people escape what could be cold and snowy weather.