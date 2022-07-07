Grey Cup Festival announces $2M federal funding, new tech-based events

Regina's upcoming Grey Cup Festival received a financial boost from the federal government Thursday, with $2 million pledged.

The money comes from the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative, a national fund created to help Canadian festivals survive financial hardships in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Grey Cup Festival will take place Nov. 15 to 20 in Regina.

The funding will support new additions focusing on youth and technology to the festival. These include a football clinic for young players, an interactive video game exhibit and virtual sports experiences.

The Grey Cup Festival will also feature a Super Smash Bros Ultimate Esports tournament, offering $50,000 in prize money, the largest prize pool in Canada for a Smash Ultimate tournament.

Organizers looking to draw young fans

Grey Cup Festival co-chair and Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the federal funding will allow the festival to deliver more than originally planned.

"The funding will allow us to do so many fun and interactive programs for youth and families, as well as market and promote the Grey Cup Festival across Canada," he said.

Daniel Vandal, the Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, was in Regina Tursday to announce the federal funding.

He said offering tech-based events will attract young visitors to the Grey Cup Festival.

"I think getting young people involved in sporting activity, even through virtual technology, is significant, because we got to start where young people are at," said Vandal. "Obviously the Saskatchewan football team and the CFL have a keen understanding of that, and that's something we can support."

Funding to help rebuild cancelled 2020 Grey Cup

Regina was originally selected to host the 2020 Grey Cup, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vandal said the cancellation was a major blow to local, provincial and national economies.

"It was a tremendous loss for the league, a tremendous loss for the fans, the local clubs, [and] the businesses," said Vandal.

The $2 million announced Thursday is intended to help organizers rebuild and adapt the cancelled 2020 Grey Cup festival.

It will also go toward intensifying national marketing efforts and creating local jobs.

"We're helping helping events like these adapt and continue operations and maintain local jobs while recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic," said Vandal.

This year's Grey Cup Festival is expected to bring approximately $70 to $80 million in economic impact to Regina.