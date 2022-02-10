Former Grenfell, Sask., teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A 23-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting a minor was formerly a teacher in Grenfell, Sask., roughly 125 kilometres east of Regina.

Tori Peterson was arrested and charged Tuesday with the sexual assault and sexual interference of a 15-year-old boy, after an investigation by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, the Regina Police Service (RPS) and RCMP.

Regina police said they were first alerted about the allegations on Jan. 28.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in both Regina and the town of Grenfell, RPS told CBC News.

Police said it's believed the pair had a "sexual relationship," but wouldn't elaborate on how exactly they knew each other.

Ian Hanna, the spokesperson for the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD), confirmed to CBC News that Peterson is no longer teaching with PVSD.

"[PVSD] became aware of the charges when the Regina Police Service issued its news release," Hanna wrote in an emailed statement.

"Since this matter is before the courts with a date for a hearing set in March, we feel it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further."

As of early Thursday afternoon, the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board's website still listed Peterson as a registered educator until the end of August.

According to the Sept. 11, 2020 issue of Grasslands News, Peterson began teaching at Grenfell Community High School — her alma mater — in the fall of 2020.

Peterson is scheduled to appear in provincial court on these charges on March 28.