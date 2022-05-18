Former Grenfell, Sask., teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A former rural Saskatchewan teacher has been sentenced to 18 months at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

Tori Lynn Peterson, 23, plead guilty in provincial court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Her other charge of sexual interference was stayed.

Peterson was also ordered to provide a DNA sample, and to not own or use any guns for 10 years.

Regina police say they first received a report about a "sexual relationship" between Peterson and the boy in January.

It's still unclear how they knew each other.

In the fall of 2020, Peterson began teaching at the high school in Grenfell, Sask., roughly 125 kilometres east of Regina.

After she was arrested in February, the Prairie Valley School Division said she was no longer employed there.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board's website still listed Peterson as a registered educator until the end of August.