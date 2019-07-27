Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival makes its debut in Swift Current

Some might say, "Lord, what fools these mortals be!" for putting on an outdoor Shakespearean festival in the southern Prairie city of Swift Current.

But that hasn't stopped Gordon McCall, an impresario who knows a little something about staging Shakespeare's plays in a tent.

His latest effort is the Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival, a production of the Lyric Theatre where he is artistic director, that kicked off Friday night in Swift Current's Riverside Park.

McCall, the festival's artistic director, founded Saskatoon's Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan and was its first artistic director.

Actors rehearse A Midsummer Night's Dream, which opened on Friday at the Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival in Swift Current. (Gordon McCall)

The festival debuted Friday night with A Midsummer Night's Dream, which was also the first show staged at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

"I just love the play and I think audiences do, too," McCall told Shauna Powers on Saskatchewan Weekend.

Besides being a tip of the cap to that first production, McCall says, the play is accessible to everyone.

"It's one that really touches on so many romantic and comic chords that I think the audience will really love," he said, adding, "I'm very interested in having young people at these shows and I think they'll get a real kick out of this play."

Like many of McCall's Shakespeare adaptations, A Midsummer Night's Dream gets a physical makeover — it is set on the Prairies.

"I do what I call looking at Shakespeare through a contemporary lens," McCall said. "I never change the words of the play because that's the well that we draw from, but I do change the notion of where it exists.

"We're calling it a prairie dream. There's three sets of characters in the play: One is basically the nobility. The other is a group of crafts people — the mechanicals — and the third is the fairy world."

Gordon McCall likes to start new projects. He was the founder and first artistic director of Saskatoon's Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, and this summer he's launched a new outdoor Shakespeare Festival in Swift Current. He explains how their inaugural production takes inspiration from the area and shares some memorable moments in the lead up to opening night. 12:21

The prairie setting plays a major role in the production, as does a donated 1968 Chevy Biscayne.

"If you're out on the prairie at night it's both a wild, wonderful delightful experience and a little bit eerie," McCall said.

Taking a page from the area's history when it was a dust bowl, they are calling the fairies dust people.

"They're kind of hob goblins and fairies that come from the dark night of the prairie," McCall said.

However, he added, "We're having a lot of fun with them, too. It's not as serious as it sounds because this is a delightful romantic comedy."

Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is set in modern times on the Prairies. (Gordon McCall)

McCall, who has founded several theatre companies across Canada, including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Kingston, Ont., and in Saskatoon, says he's inspired to build and grow theatre that becomes part of the community's identity.

"I know that in Saskatoon the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival is really a cornerstone of the cultural life of the community," he said, "and I'm very proud of having been associated with that.

"And here I feel the same thing. I love to see people grasp new ideas and and get great enjoyment and fulfilment out of them."

He says he chose Swift Current as the setting for this latest adventure because "I just love this area of the province and the city …. We have some natural beautiful parks here, and I thought, 'This is a perfect place for us to not just reach our own community but the whole region of the southwest all the way over to Alberta and Manitoba and down into the U.S."

Almost all of the actors in the production are from the Swift Current area. (Gordon McCall)

The play features 13 actors, almost all from the area.

McCall says Lyric Theatre began a series of plays last year to begin developing a group of actors in the community.

"Some of them were here and others we've kind of brought along and helped do some training with," he said. "From that small pool we now have developed a larger pool.

"We want to develop a group of theatre artists here that will stay in the community and come back to the community in the future, and that will be the basis of the core of the acting company here for years to come."

He says the community has embraced the idea and has taken this leap of faith with him in putting on the outdoor festival

"I can feel the buzz in the community in a great way," he said. "It's a pretty emotional experience for all of us, and we feel pretty joyful at the moment."

A Midsummer Night's Dream takes place at Swift Current's Riverside Park until Aug. 17.

Theatre-goers are encouraged to bring their lawn/camping chairs to sit on, a snack and mosquito repellant.