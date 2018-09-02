The search for a missing seven-year-old boy has ended in tragedy after the body of Greagan Geldenhuys was found on Sunday.

Greagan's uncle Darcy Pantel confirmed the boy's body was found on the shore at the Fort Campground.

"I think after a week's worth of looking at the extent that we did, this was where we anticipated we would be and I'm just glad that it happened now and that we were able to find him," said Pantel.

Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP said they found Greagan's body after receiving a report of a body at about 9:50 a.m. CST.

Greagan had been missing since Aug. 24. His mother, Tamaine, was found dead on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. on Aug. 25.

Family members say Greagan Geldenhuys loved the beach and the water. (GoFundMe) Police believe Greagan was with his mother at B-Say-Tah beach on Echo Lake before she was found dead.

The RCMP said there is no evidence of foul play. The police service said it is working with the coroner's office and that the investigation continues.

Pantel said he had been forced to address criticism and speculation online, but "all indications" are that their deaths were a tragic swimming accident.

He said an autopsy would be conducted to identify the exact cause of Greagan's death.

"There could be more details, but in reality, a mother and son perished after being at the beach on a windy, windy day. They were at the beach because they enjoyed being there together," Pantel wrote in a Facebook post.

"Our sadness is real. The loss is real."

Greagan Geldenhuys was found on the shore at the Fort Campground near Echo Lake. (Google Maps)

Overall, Pantel said the family has received overwhelming support from the public. He urged people who had been following his family's story to teach their children to be safe around the water.

"Don't turn our sadness into fear of the water, but rather to help them understand the seriousness of water safety," he said.

"Teach them to appreciate the first responders, police and [firemen]."

Family, community members, police, divers and water rescue groups were all involved in the search.