Gravelbourg gathers for College Mathieu centennial celebrations

It has been almost 100 years since College Mathieu opened its doors.

The community of Gravelbourg celebrated the school in style this weekend as performers, musicians and community members alike gathered to mark the centennial.

People were treated to tours of significant locations in and around the community and things were topped off on Sunday with mass and a brunch.

For Alexis Abello, mass was the highlight of the weekend activities. Although she speaks English, she said she received some education in French.

"I think it's incredibly crucial that we continue that French culture and that French heritage through our education," Abello said.

Gloria Stringer said the College opens up opportunities for the community members and fosters a connection with francophone culture. Her children attended College Mathieu and it was a positive experience for them, she added.

"It brings so many people to our town," she said.

"And we have the two schools and I think that just gives parents a real choice as to where they want to educate their children."

Regina Archdiocese Archbishop Donald Bolen, whose hometown is Gravelbourg, described the college as a

gift for the Francophone community.

– With files from Radio-Canada's Rose Nantel