Body of missing Ontario man found near Grasslands National Park

RCMP say the body of a 63-year-old Ontario man has been found south of Grasslands National Park.

Donald Stoliker's death not considered suspicious

CBC News ·
The body of Donald Stoliker was found south of Grasslands National Park, police said on Monday. (Submitted)

RCMP say the body of a 63-year-old Ontario man has been found south of Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan.

Donald Stoliker was last seen on Aug. 1 outside the boundary of the park's west block. 

RCMP said he had health issues.

Police said in a press release that his death is not considered suspicious.

Investigation is ongoing, which includes the provincial coroner's office. 

Grasslands National Park is 240 kilometres southwest of Regina. 

