Body of missing Ontario man found near Grasslands National Park

RCMP say the body of a 63-year-old Ontario man has been found south of Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan.

Donald Stoliker was last seen on Aug. 1 outside the boundary of the park's west block.

RCMP said he had health issues.

Police said in a press release that his death is not considered suspicious.

Investigation is ongoing, which includes the provincial coroner's office.

Grasslands National Park is 240 kilometres southwest of Regina.