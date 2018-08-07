Body of missing Ontario man found near Grasslands National Park
RCMP say the body of a 63-year-old Ontario man has been found south of Grasslands National Park.
Donald Stoliker's death not considered suspicious
Donald Stoliker was last seen on Aug. 1 outside the boundary of the park's west block.
RCMP said he had health issues.
Police said in a press release that his death is not considered suspicious.
Investigation is ongoing, which includes the provincial coroner's office.
Grasslands National Park is 240 kilometres southwest of Regina.