60-year-old man missing in Grasslands National Park since Wednesday

Parks Canada says a search is underway Friday for a 60-year-old man who went missing in Grasslands National Park earlier this week.

"Parks Canada is working with partners including the RCMP and local volunteers to search for the missing person on foot, vehicle, horseback, air, and with dog teams," said Scott Whiting, a spokesperson for Parks Canada's Saskatchewan South Field Unit.

The man was last seen Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. CST near the south access route in the west block of the park.

According to Whiting, the man expressed an interest in hiking the Ecotour trail.

The hiker is described as a 60-year-old white man with a slight build, glasses and short dark hair flecked with grey. He walks with a slight limp.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and faded blue jeans, carrying a small light-coloured backpack with a sleeping roll attached.

Just last month, an anthropology student at the University of Winnipeg had a biking accident while camping in Grasslands and spent a night alone waiting for help.

And in June, a hiker from Manitoba found some fellow hikers in trouble and suffering from heat stroke.

​"Visitor safety is a top priority for Parks Canada," Whiting said in an email to CBC News.

"Parks Canada would like to remind visitors that when visiting the backcountry in Grasslands National Park, to please let friends and family members know where and when you are going and to check in with Parks staff when visiting the park."