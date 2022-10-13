Grass fire destroys acreage near Weyburn, Sask.

A quick-moving grass fire destroyed an acreage near Weyburn, Sask., Wednesday afternoon, but fire crews say they were able to save another acreage and house from burning.

According to Weyburn fire chief Trent Lee, the fire started just after 4 p.m. CST about 13 kilometres northwest of the city near Highway 39. Weyburn is about 100 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Northwest winds gusting in excess of 90 kilometres per hour at the time fanned the flames toward the city limits.

Lee said firefighters, along with city and rural municipality graders and locals with equipment, were able to prevent the fire from reaching the city, but wind made it difficult to contain.

"We could not catch the fire," said Lee. "It was travelling faster than we could travel in the fields and on the terrain in our vehicles."

Bernadette Mullen arrived on scene shortly after the blaze began. She said cars were pulled over on Highway 39. (Submitted by Bernadette Mullen)

Fire crews were still on scene early Thursday morning to monitor conditions and to ensure a nearby acreage and house were kept safe from flames. Dry conditions sparked another fire east of Weyburn shortly after the first one began, but it was quickly contained.

It's believed the first fire originated in a nearby burn pit, where farmers burn garbage and other yard waste.

Vehicles pulled over on road: eyewitness

The blaze, which spread about six kilometres from where it began, also reduced visibility along Highways 39 and 13. RCMP closed Highway 13 into Weyburn for some of Wednesday afternoon.

Bernadette Mullen was travelling along Highway 39 near the fire shortly after it started. She said people had pulled their vehicles over to the side of the road to watch.

"It's alarming because it was a lot of smoke," said Mullen. "You know when there's that much smoke you know that it's a big fire."

Mullen said she's thankful for the emergency officials and members of the public who helped control the blaze.

Damage is estimated to be more than $600,000, according to Weyburn Fire Rescue.

Winds are expected to diminish through the night Thursday into Friday, but much of south and central Saskatchewan remain dry. The risk for fires is high to extreme, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.