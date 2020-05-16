Skip to Main Content
Grass fire burning between Perdue and Biggar, HWY 14 closed
Zero visibility due to smoke, motorists advised to find a different route

The RCMP says smoke from the fire has made it unsafe to travel in the area. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Highway 14 between Perdue and Biggar is currently closed because a grass fire is burning near the road, according to RCMP.

Police are asking motorists to plan a different route if they're in the area as the smoke has reduced visibility to zero, making it unsafe to travel.

There's no indication when the highway will be reopened.

