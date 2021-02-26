Regina opens applications for $200,000 in grants to make sports, recreation activities more inclusive

The City of Regina is now accepting applications for $200,000 in grants to make the city's recreation more accessible.

The city said in a release that it's launching the funding program in recognition of National Accessibility Week in Canada.

The $200,000 was approved during the 2021 budget debate by Regina's city council. The money was transferred from the community investment reserve.

The funding is meant for projects and initiatives that focus on enhancing inclusion and increasing accessibility of sports and recreational activities for people with disabilities.

Non-profit groups can apply for funding for new programs, projects and services, one-time support for existing programs and services, equipment, events or capital initiatives such as renovations.

"This funding is so much more than dollars and cents. It is a powerful reminder that Regina is a place for everyone," councillor Terina Shaw said in a statement.

"This money will help organizations eliminate barriers they face when trying to provide programming for people with disabilities."

People can apply at regina.ca/grants until Sept. 10. The funding will be distributed by October 31, 2021.